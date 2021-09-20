A massive, illegal street party in Calle de la Cerveza in Playa de Palma has caused outrage.

Video of the event shows hundreds of people, singing, dancing and drinking in the streets, with zero social distancing and no-one wearing masks.

Most of partygoers were on the street at the entrance to Carrer Miquel Pellisa and others were standing and dancing on terraces.

The Nightlife Sector has been closed for 18 months because of the Covid pandemic and employers, Abone have spent weeks and months trying to persuade the Government to allow clubs and discos to reopen.

Throughout the summer there’s been numerous illegal drinking parties in Palma and Playa de Palma.