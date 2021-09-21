There's outrage in Mallorca over posters of Balearic President, Francina Armengol wearing a Nazi uniform, bearing the message: ‘Doctor: Save less lives, Speak more Catalan’ and a Government logo, which appeared at Son Espases Hospital on Monday.

The message has been spreading since an investigation was launched into a Doctor at Son Pizá Health Centre, over the use of the Catalan language.

IB-Salut backed the doctor saying he had done his job, but the Government's Language Policy department and President Francina Armengol says the case is not closed.

The posters of Francina Armengol have been removed and Security Personnel are sifting through CCTV footage to identify the people who posted them.