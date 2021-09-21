The cruise ship industry is gearing up again and four cruise ships have just docked in Palma.

Capacity is restricted onboard ’The World', ‘Harmony of the Seas’, ‘Norwegian Epic’ and 'Mein Schiff 6' because of the Covid pandemic, so there are only around 4,000 passengers, which is a third of the usual amount.

‘The World’ is the only cruise ship with passengers who own luxurious apartments onboard. She arrived in Palma on Monday and is here for three days, giving passengers plenty of time to explore the island.

En-route to Palma she stopped in Barcelona, Nice in France, Civitavecchia in Italy, Dubrovik in Croatia and Milos in Greece and her next stop is Cartagena.

‘The World’ was built by Fosen in Norway in 2003, weighs 43,000 tons, is 196 metres long and has a maximum speed of 18 knots.

Her 165 suites were sold for between 1.2 million and 7.5 million dollars each and they're also available for rent for 1,200 euros per night.

She has 12 decks, can accommodate a maximum of 200 people and it's the passengers who decide what route the ship will take and where it will dock.

'The World' has 250 crew members and is the only ship with more staff than passengers.