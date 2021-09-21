Police have launched a search for a group of people who allegedly severely beat up a man in front of the Porto Pi shopping centre in Palma.

Witnesses told Police that there was an argument between two men at around 23:00 on Saturday. When several other people joined in, the victim took off and was chased by at least 12 people, who allegedly caught him, kicked and punched him and left him lying on the ground.

Several National Police patrols were deployed to the scene, but the suspects fled when they heard the sirens.

"There were more than 10 people against one, they were cowards,” said one witness.

The National Police were unable to identify the suspects, but Officers say they expect to locate those involved in the next few days, thanks to video of the incident which was recorded by one of the witnesses.