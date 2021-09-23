Six former senior Government Officials from PP, PSOE, Més and the defunct Unió Mallorquina will appear in court at the end of this month.

A court in Palma has ordered all the Director Generals of Medi Ambient to testify, to determine why the Government didn’t fine Emaya for discharging waste into the bay for decades.

The case originates from a complaint from the Association of Mediterranean Navigators and runs parallel to the Emaya spills case.

Seprona has issued a report which concludes that the spills from the Torrent Gros emissary caused serious damage to the posidonia prairies. It estimates that there have been more than 1,200 untreated water discharges into the bay since 2003 and that the Government did nothing about it. Seprona also claims that at least 44 files were initiated for other spills during the period under investigation, therefore, the report concludes that the Government was aware of the water spills and the damage they were causing to the posidonia.

The Attorney's Office has confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the facts and the problems that derived from Palma’s sanitation network and the treatment plant.

The case of the spills is awaiting judgement in another court. More than a year ago the Defence for Urbanism Councillor, Neus Truyol and Emaya claimed the file of the proceedings.

The Specialist Environmental Prosecutor's Office objected and asked the judge to continue with the proceedings and the prosecution of Councillor Truyol and bring him and the others under investigation to trial, but the petition is still pending resolution.

The Defence has always argued that this is a problem inherited from decades ago and that the necessary steps and contracts were initiated to resolve it, including the construction of a new treatment plant.