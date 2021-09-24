The 4th edition of Connect'Up kicks off today with an event at the CaixaForum in Palma and more than 40 entities are taking part.

It’s a programme for entrepreneurs, which is organised by Grup Serra and sponsored by CaixaBank.

Registration for Connect’Up 2021 in the Balearics opens at noon, on September 27, in Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza and the event can be viewed live via website, districte07800.cat.

The deadline for presenting projects is October 17 and a group of experts will select the finalists in two categories.

Training

Connect'Up Start is aimed at business ideas and/or start ups which have been on the market for less than three years.

The 8 finalists in this category will receive a powerful training programme, to provide them with the essential development tools for launching a start-up and 8 people from prominent Balearic entities will take part in a mentoring programme tailored to each finalist. They will also have access to a Hard Skills training programme, with workshops on digitisation processes, the legal aspects of entrepreneurship, technology, communication, access to investors and financing, management of innovative ideas with Design Thinking and integration of the Sustainable Development Goals in business projects.

Connect'Up Start finalists will also have access to Soft Skills training developments to promote personal, communication and leadership skills and business incubation services and financing, whether traditional or through Business Angels, to give their business a definitive boost.

The Connect'Up Grow category is aimed at companies which have been in the market for more than three years. Up to 4 projects will be selected and they will have access to a select training and mentoring programme. The Soft Skills training includes workshops with interpersonal and communication tools that promote collaborative and co-creation work amongst the finalists.

Through the Hard Skills proposal, the Connect'Up Grow finalists will have access to a mentoring programme, which will allow them to promote their project and structure it to achieve viability once the contest is over.

Those selected in the Connect'Up Start and Connect'Up Grow categories will participate in the final on January 28, when the most cutting-edge projects of the year will be chosen.

The winner of the Start category will receive 5,000 euros, computer material, training, advice and access to business programmes.

The winning team in the Grow category will receive a trip to the Caribbean for 4 people and all, winners and finalists, will have access to training from high-level professionals, a large network and media coverage.

A new category, called Connect'Up BABI, or Balearic Business Investors begins on January 31 and ends on March 11. It aims to provide participants with the knowledge to become a start-up investor and form part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Balearic Islands.