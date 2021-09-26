Residents of a building in Alcudia had to be evacuated on Sunday morning after gas pipes were damaged as a result of a drunk driver crash.

Around 2.20am on Sunday morning, the driver lost control of her Opel Astra on the road leading to Alcanada. The car hit a lamppost and knocked down part of a wall. This caused damage to gas pipes serving the building.

Residents were alerted both by the noise of the crash and by the smell of gas. Alcudia police, the Guardia Civil and the Majorca Fire Brigade arrived at the scene, and the residents were evacuated as a precaution. The area was cordoned off and the gas supply was shut off. An employee from the gas company checked the damage and concluded that there was no risk. The residents were therefore able to return.

The breath test found that the driver was four times over the limit.