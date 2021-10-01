The second quarter report from the Observatory against Domestic and Gender Violence points to a significant increase in the main indicators of violence - numbers of reports and victims - compared to April-June 2020, the quarter most affected by the pandemic.

In the Balearics, there was a 14.8% increase in the number of reports and a 12.1% rise in the number of victims. The Balearics had more victims per 10,000 women (25.7) than any other region. Regarding court protection orders, a total of 239 protection orders were requested, 27.1% lower than a year ago. Of these, 179 were agreed and 60 turned down.

The 14.8% increase in reports that went to court equated to 1,574. In the same quarter of 2020, there were 1,371. Although courts continued to function during the state of alarm, their activities were greatly affected.

The total number of victims was 1,510; there were 1,347 in 2020. Of these, 891 were Spanish.

In Spain as a whole, there were 16.6 victims per 10,000 women, an increase from 13.8 in the second quarter of 2020. Following the Balearics with 25.7 were Valencia (21.8), Murcia (21.6), the Canary Islands (20.7), Andalusia (19.1) and Madrid (18.2). Below the national average were Cantabria (15.7), Castile-La Mancha (15.1), Catalonia (13.6), Navarre (13.4), Asturias (12.4), the Basque Country (12.3), Extremadura and La Rioja (12.1), Aragon (11.9), Galicia (11.7) and Castile and Leon (10.2).