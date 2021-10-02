IB-Salut has finished administering the 3rd dose of the Covid vaccine at Homes managed by the IMAS, which is responsible for 2,084 residents at Nursing Homes and 691 at Day Centres.

Residents at other facilities will receive their booster injection within the next week.

A total of 831,274 people in the Balearic Islands have now had both jabs, which is 80.33% of the target population over the age of 12.

The Vaccination Campaign has slowed down a little, now that the number of people testing positive has declined. On Friday, the cumulative incidence rate was 83.9 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

There are still 129 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 34 of them are in the ICU.