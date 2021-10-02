Pollensa town hall was pleased to announce that nine “national influencers” had arrived in the municipality for last weekend’s “live trip”. Otherwise known as a blog trip, the purpose was - as is always the case with such influencer arrangements - to highlight the tourism offer.

And as tourism promotion is no longer confined to sun and beach (or even mentions it), the 365-day-a-year destination that is Pollensa was subject to influencer interest in the likes of culture and gastronomy.

All good stuff no doubt, but what struck me about the publicity for this was the poster with its funky typography and two people - male and female - who must have been in their mid twenties. The male looked as if he might actually have been heading for the beach, albeit that there was a photo of the Formentor lighthouse behind him.

Setting aside any possibility that he might inadvertently have been promoting additional saturation of Formentor, was this image indicative of the age group that is due to be influenced? Nothing wrong with that, but should influencing not be targeting all age groups?