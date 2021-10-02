Palma residents are extremely unhappy with how the Government is handling some major issues in the city, according to a survey carried out by the Balearic Institute of Social Studies for Ultima Hora.

They roundly criticised three particular areas: mobility, graffiti and listening to the demands of residents and companies.

The only issue that the Government was commended for was the dismantling of the parking spaces terraces at bars and restaurants on October 1. That received a score of 7.2 out of 10, with 63% in favour, 24% against and 13% either didn’t know or abstained.

Mobility

The decision to expand the Acire areas inside the Avenidas received a 4.1 out of 10, with 52% against, 36 in favour and 12% either didn’t know or abstained. The Acire plan is part of the ‘Palma Walks’ and is being introduced this month, despite strong objections from traders and residents.

The traffic restrictions introduced in Carrer de Unió and Plaça del Mercat in 2019 scored a 4, with 44% against, 30% in favour and 25% either didn’t know or abstained.

Cleaning

City cleaning scored 3.7 out of 10; with 60% disapprovals, 35% approvals and 5% either didn’t know abstained.

Listening

The issue of whether the Government listens to requests from citizens, neighbourhood associations or traders, scored 2 out of 10. 58% said No they did not listen, 14% said Yes they did and 28% either didn’t know or abstained.

Graffiti

Palma City Council scored 1.8 out of 10 for the removal of graffiti, with 67% saying the Government takes too long to get rid of it, 15% thought the Council was doing a decent job and 18% either didn’t know or abstained.

Security and cleanliness in Plaza d’Espany scored 1.3, with 77% saying the area has deteriorated, 12% disagreed, and 12% either didn’t know or abstained.

Sewage

The Government scored 1.2 for preventing discharge of sewage into the sea, with 77% saying not enough is being done.

Abandoned Vehicles

The removal of abandoned vehicles from Palma streets received the lowest score of 1.1, with 63% saying it takes too long and 24% saying they were happy with how it was being handled.

The Balearic Institute of Social Studies online survey was carried out amongst Balearic residents over 18 years of age, from June 8-18.