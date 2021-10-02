The 14-month-old child who was hit on the head by a falling roof tile in Cala Ratjada on Friday has died.

The child, a girl, not a boy as reported yesterday, was with her parents when they took shelter in a hotel porch during a heavy downpour. Tiles from the roof of the porch were apparently dislodged by the rain. One hit the girl, who was rushed to the paediatric critical care unit at Son Espases.

The hospital has announced that the girl died early on Saturday morning. The Guardia Civil's judicial police are investigating the circumstances.