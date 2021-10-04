On Monday afternoon, the Maritime Safety Agency reported the sighting of eleven bodies in the sea off the Cabrera archipelago.

The agency, advised by a boat that was in the area, raised the report at 4.08pm. Several agency boats went to the scene, as did the agency's helicopter and the Guardia Civil's helicopter. It is understood that three people have been rescued.

The met agency Aemet reports there having been waves of two to three metres.

There is no confirmation as yet, but the assumption is that the bodies are those of migrants from Algeria. If so, this would be the greatest tragedy in Balearic waters involving migrants.