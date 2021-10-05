Mercedes Garrido, the minister for the presidency and public function, said on Tuesday that the government will be carrying out inspections of nightlife establishments (clubs, discos) that are to be allowed to reopen this Friday.

Asked about control measures in parliament, Garrido explained that inspections will be coordinated with the municipalities of Palma and Ibiza, which is where most clubs are expected to reopen. Checks will include those for drinking - at tables and not at bars or on dance floors.

As for the requirement to have the Digital Covid Certificate in order to enter premises, Garrido pointed out that more than 80 per cent of the population is now vaccinated, so the government doesn't believe "that people are going to falsify the QR".

She stressed that falsifying a public document is a crime and once more called on the population to get vaccinated against Covid - "not in order to enter a nightclub but to protect yourself and the rest of the population".