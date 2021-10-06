The Bulletin believes that local food is simply the best and we know that most of you feel the same.

Send us your recipes for the following dishes which will appear online and the top recipes which will be judged by our panel of top Mallorcan food judges, will be published in our special edition for the London World Travel Market tourism fair next month.

Your recipe for:

Arroz Brut

Sopas Mallorquinas

Frito Mallorquin

Lomo con col

Trampo

Coca de Verduras

Tumbet

Bacalao a la Mallorquina

All entries will receive a prize of a bottle of Mallorcan virgin olive oil.

Send your recipes with photos (videos) to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Deadline is Friday, October 8.