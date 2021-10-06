The Bulletin believes that local food is simply the best and we know that most of you feel the same.
Send us your recipes for the following dishes which will appear online and the top recipes which will be judged by our panel of top Mallorcan food judges, will be published in our special edition for the London World Travel Market tourism fair next month.
Your recipe for:
Arroz Brut
Sopas Mallorquinas
Frito Mallorquin
Lomo con col
Trampo
Coca de Verduras
Tumbet
Bacalao a la Mallorquina
All entries will receive a prize of a bottle of Mallorcan virgin olive oil.
Send your recipes with photos (videos) to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es
Deadline is Friday, October 8.
Fred / Hace about 3 hours
I adore the simple dish Sopas Mallorquin. Originally made during poor times, like Pancakes were created in the UK. BUT, I live in S 'Illot. To date, I have not found a Restaurant that serves Sopas Mallorquinas.? I have searched Sa Coma, Cala Millor and Cala Bona. If anyone knows where I can find this dish, I would be grateful.