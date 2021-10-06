A body was found this afternoon in the sea off Cabrera, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

The same sources added that, at this time, they can neither confirm nor deny that it is one of the people who had been reported missing after the shipwreck of a skiff in the aforementioned area on Monday. At 14:56 this afternoon, the an air sea rescue helicopter spotted a body in the sea.

Shortly afterwards it was rescued in an advanced state of decomposition, according to the same sources.

The marine rescue vessel Libertas took part in the rescue operation.