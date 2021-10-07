Pollensa town hall has presented a number of submissions related to the proposed general plan for ports in the Balearics. The town hall says that these seek to reduce the number of boats anchored in the bay of Pollensa and to free up space in the port that is currently used to repair boats. Above all, the hope is to create "a more sustainable bay and to protect the posidonia meadow as well as the rest of the marine ecosystem".

Mayor Tomeu Cifre said on Thursday that "we are asking that the number of moorings proposed by Ports IB be reduced by eliminating those for large boats".

There is satisfaction that the regional government's ports authority, Ports IB, "wants, once and for all, to regulate anchoring, but in addition to regulation, it is necessary to considerably reduce the number of buoys that are proposed in the plan". If not, "it will be impossible to reduce the pressure that currently exists on the Posidonia meadow habitat, with all the environmental problems that this entails".

The town hall is also asking Ports IB to move the dry dock and the dry marina, which is used for the repair of boats and trailer parking, to the area known as 'Moll Nou'. This would free up space for pedestrian use and reduce mobility problems with traffic jams that are caused in high season.