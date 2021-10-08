Palma City Council is planning to spend 3,009,250 million euros on 10 new car parks and some of them will be high rise.

The car parks will be built over the next 20 years and the proposed locations are Son Sardina; Cas Pastor-Carretera de Puigpunyent and Camí dels Reis; sa Teulera; the Inca highway; Portopí; Son Bordoy; next to Son Llàtzer hospital; Son Castelló Nord; next to the old prison and in Son Güells.

At the moment there are 4 free deterrent car parks in Son Moix, Son Fuster, Son Sardina and Son Gibert and two that require payment in sa Riera and Manacor.