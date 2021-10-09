Dominic West, Jonny Lee Miller and James Murray have arrived in Mallorca to start filming scenes for the super popular Netflix series ‘The Crown’.

The cast and crew will be shooting in several locations in Mallorca, including the Serra de Tramuntana, Puerto Soller and sa Calobra and some scenes will also be recorded at sea.

Dominic West was wearing a straw hat and a black mask when he arrived at Son Sant Joan Airport on Friday evening, but so far there’s no sign of Elizabeth Debicki who plays Princess Diana this season.

The breakdown of the marriage of the marriage of Charles and Diana, her relationship with Dodi Al-Fayed and her death in Paris are at the heart of season 5, which will also highlight John Major’s time as Prime Minister.

There’s tons of new characters in Season 5 and some of the main actors have also been re-cast.

James Murray is cast as Prince Andrew, Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Al-Fayed;

Imelda Staunton replaces Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II; Jonathan Pryce stars as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Elizabeth Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin as Diana Princess of Wales; Dominic West is cast as Prince Charles; Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller is John Major.

Scenes for season 5 of 'The Crown' have already been shot in Scotland, Marbella and Cádiz, but fans will have to wait until next autumn to see the next instalment on Netflix.