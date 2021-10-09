According to the Land Registry (Dirección General del Catastro), there are 9,272 owners in the Balearics with more than ten properties, a figure which places the islands in the middle of the ranking of Spanish regions.

Of this total, 502 own more than 50 properties and 7,687 have between 11 and 25 properties. Almost half of all properties are in the hands of major property owners, mainly banks that take them over due to mortgage default.

The numbers highlight a hoarding of properties that has a subsequent impact on rental prices.