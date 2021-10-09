Nightclubs in Palma reopened last night for the first time since the Covid pandemic began in March last year.

After months of restrictions, the desire to party was strong and hundreds of young people were out on the town, but by all accounts there was more of an atmosphere on the Paseo Marítimo and in Santa Catalina than there was in the clubs.

Lunita in Can Pastilla, Victory’s in Rafal Vell and the Bat Club Ballroom in Son Castelló were open for business, but capacity was restricted to 75%, customers could only drink if they were sitting at a table and face masks were mandatory on the dance floor.