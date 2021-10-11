It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Palma with light winds and a low of 14.

Calvia is sunny but windy with a high of 25 degrees and an overnight temperature of 13.

It’s 24 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Santanyi with a light breeze and a low of 12.

The sun’s out in Pollensa and it’s 25 degrees with a mild northerly wind and the temperature will drop to 13 overnight.

There’s lots of October sunshine in Soller, with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 13 degrees.

Today's minimum temperatures:

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

7 Escorca

10 Lluc

11 Alfàbia

11 Binissalem

11 Petra

11 Palma Univ

12 Sa Pobla

12 Campos

12 Manacor

12 Artà

12 Sineu

12 Muro

13 Sta Maria

13 Porreres

14 Pollença

14 S.Servera

14 Aerop.Palma

14 P.Pollença

14 Calviàhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/O9TSb1psUB — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 11, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: