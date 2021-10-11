Playa d'Alcudia, Mallorca.

30-06-2021Cati Cladera

It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Palma with light winds and a low of 14.

Calvia is sunny but windy with a high of 25 degrees and an overnight temperature of 13.

It’s 24 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Santanyi with a light breeze and a low of 12.

The sun’s out in Pollensa and it’s 25 degrees with a mild northerly wind and the temperature will drop to 13 overnight.

There’s lots of October sunshine in Soller, with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 13 degrees.

Today's minimum temperatures:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

