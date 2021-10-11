It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Palma with light winds and a low of 14.
Calvia is sunny but windy with a high of 25 degrees and an overnight temperature of 13.
It’s 24 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Santanyi with a light breeze and a low of 12.
The sun’s out in Pollensa and it’s 25 degrees with a mild northerly wind and the temperature will drop to 13 overnight.
There’s lots of October sunshine in Soller, with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 13 degrees.
Today's minimum temperatures:
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 11, 2021
7 Escorca
10 Lluc
11 Alfàbia
11 Binissalem
11 Petra
11 Palma Univ
12 Sa Pobla
12 Campos
12 Manacor
12 Artà
12 Sineu
12 Muro
13 Sta Maria
13 Porreres
14 Pollença
14 S.Servera
14 Aerop.Palma
14 P.Pollença
14 Calviàhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/O9TSb1psUB
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/xTpJbZZ35j— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 11, 2021
