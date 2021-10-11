It will soon be mandatory to install solar panels on the roofs of urban buildings that measure more than 5,000 m2 or with a floor area of more than 1,000 m2.

The aim is to reduce energy consumption and the new Government decree will affect public and private buildings, but no deadline has been set for installation, according to Directorate General of Climate Change sources.

Vice President Juan Pedro Yllanes has already announced that by 2025, solar panels must be installed at existing private car parks measuring more than 1,500 m2, new private car parks measuring more than 1,000 m2 and public car parks of more than 1,000 m2.