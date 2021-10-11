The Rezero Foundation in Mallorca is working with it's members in Catalonia to set up a new service that will act as a foot bridge from supermarkets, restaurants and shops to the needy in the Balearics.

The project will be launched next year and tons of food that’s left over at the end of the day will be delivered to vulnerable groups in the Balearics.

“It’s estimated that 28-46 kg of food per person per year is wasted in the Islands, which amounts to total of 43,000-69,800 tons,” explains Rezero’s Balearic Coordinator, Roser Badia.

A similar project was set up by Rezero in Catalonia 6 years ago and since then 1,423 tons of food has been re-routed to people who desperately need it.