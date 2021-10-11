The access limits at Spanish Airports have been scrapped from today, which means friends and family can once again go to the terminals with passengers.

“Companions must comply with all health requirements,” said Government Spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez. "Without a doubt, this is an important step in the return to normality, thanks to good results from the measures we’ve adopted, the vaccination process and the improvement in the health situation.”

Only passengers with boarding passes, their companions and site workers can enter the airport terminals, with just cause.

Transport, Mobility & Urban Agenda Minister, Raquel Sánchez, hinted on Saturday that the airport restrictions would be lifted within a few days.