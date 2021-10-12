National travellers might not need to show Covid Certificates at ports and airports in Spain after the Balearic Government reviews the restrictions on October 25.

The Balearic Islands are the the only Community in Spain to require a Covid Certificate for national travellers and Government spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela said on Monday that no decision has been made yet.

It will be up to the Central Government to decide when to lift the restrictions for international travellers.

Capacity at leisure centres, cultural and sports events may also be increased on October 25.