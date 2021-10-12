Filming on Day 2 of the hit Netflix series, The Crown, moved to Puerto Soller this morning. The super yacht Christina O once owned by Aristotle Onasis arrived in Soller overnight and caused quite a sensation. She is one of the biggest yachts in the world and has a long history. Guests who have been aboard include Winston Churchill, Richard Burton and Grace Kelly.

The Christina O sailed from Puerto Soller about an hour ago with Elizabeth Debicki who plays the role of Princess Diana and Dominic West who plays Prince Charles aboard.

Filming is expected to take place all day.

Christina O is a private motor yacht that once belonged to billionaire Greek shipowner Aristotle Onassis. At 99.13 metres long, she was the 45th largest yacht in the world as of 2018.

The boat originally served as a Canadian anti-submarine River-class frigate called HMCS Stormont, launched in 1943.

HMCS Stormont served as a convoy escort during the Battle of the Atlantic and was present at the Normandy landings. Onassis purchased the Stormont after the end of World War II, as it was one of the many surplus naval vessels. Purchasing the ship at scrap value of US$34,000, Onassis then spent an additional US$4 million to convert the vessel into a luxurious superyacht, named after his daughter Christina.

Christina O set a new standard for lavish personal yachts, especially as she was rebuilt amidst the austerity of post-war Europe. The yacht was remodelled by architect Cäsar Pinnau, and the children's dining room was designed and painted by the illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans.

After her marriage to Onassis two decades later, Jacqueline Onassis selected the pastel color scheme and decor in all of the cabins

Christina O has a master suite, eighteen passenger staterooms, and numerous indoor and outdoor living areas, all connected by a spiral staircase. Compared to a typical 21st-century superyacht, her staterooms are small and Christina O lacks the indoor boat storage that is now standard; however, the number of living areas is large, and the amount of outdoor deck space is very generous. The aft main deck has an outdoor pool with a minotaur-themed mosaic floor that rises at the push of a button to become a dance floor. The bar stools in Ari's Bar retain the original upholstery crafted from a very soft, fine leather made from the foreskins of whales.