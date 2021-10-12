Filming on Day 2 of the hit Netflix series, The Crown, moved to Puerto Soller this morning. The super yacht Christina O. once owned by Aristotle Onasis arrived in Soller overnight and caused quite a sensation. She is one of the biggest yachts in the world and has a long history. Guests who have been aboard include Winston Churchill, Richard Burton and Grace Kelly.

The Christina O. sailed from Puerto Soller about an hour ago with Elizabeth Debicki who plays the role of Princess Diana and Dominic West who plays Prince Charles aboard.

Filming is expected to take place all day.