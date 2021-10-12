A 19-year-old driver was arrested in the Son Gotleu district of Palma on Tuesday following an incident in Magalluf when he ran into a Guardia Civil officer.

At quarter to five in the morning, the driver was ordered to stop his Volvo S60 at a traffic control. He made an evasive manoeuvre and then drove at the officer, knocking him down and causing minor injuries to one leg.

The National Police and local police were alerted, and there was a chase that ended in Son Gotleu after he had attempted to drive into a patrol car and ended up hitting a parked vehicle. He was arrested for causing injuries, assaulting a law enforcement officer and breaching road safety.