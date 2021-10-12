On July 25, the 14-day incidence per 100,000 people in the Balearics was 1078.2. There had been an enormous increase in numbers of Covid cases over the previous weeks - on June 7, for instance, the 14-day incidence was 42.0. It was June 24, an incidence of 58.3, when the rise started to become obvious.

This increase was largely attributed to young people and to social gatherings, with the midsummer fiestas for Sant Joan having been key to the virus spreading rapidly again. Although the fiestas were officially cancelled, there were gatherings nonetheless. Spanish students in Mallorca were a contributory factor, and then there was also the "botellón". The Balearic government's response to this was to be a reintroduction of nighttime restrictions. Between 1am and 6am, gatherings were not permitted except among people from the same household.

The regional health ministry's data for July 25 indicated that the 14-day incidence among the 16 to 29 age group was 2876.6. This was to be the peak, and the general 14-day incidence peak was to be three days later - 1124.0. Incidence among other age groups was also high. For 30 to 39, it was 1399.7 (and this continued to rise slightly for a few days), but the 16 to 29 incidence had appeared to be completely out of control.

The latest figures for age group incidence point to a remarkable turnaround. The lowest 14-day incidence, as of October 9, was 42.74. This was for 16 to 29 year olds. The highest, 74.49, was for under 16s.

The government's nighttime restrictions clearly had an effect. By September 6, the 14-day incidence for the 16 to 29 age group was 250.5. On that day, the government lifted the restrictions in Mallorca and Formentera. In Minorca they had been eliminated the week before; in Ibiza on September 21.

The downward trend has been consistent to the point where the incidence for this age group is now the lowest. Vaccination will have been a factor. For 16 to 19, double vaccination is 79.5%, not far off the overall rate of 80.9%. Nevertheless, for 20 to 29 it is 66.7%, the second lowest behind the 30-39 group (66.2%).