A 21-year-old Spanish man who allegedly beat up a tourist outside a Magalluf nightclub and stole his mobile could be jailed for 4 years.

At around 04:00 on March 24, 2019, the defendant and a group of unidentified friends allegedly brutally attacked the tourist near the Panama Jack nightclub and kicked and punched him until he lost consciousness.

The victim took refuge inside a parked car, with the help of a friend, but the accused and his friends returned and allegedly stole a Samsung S7 mobile valued at 776 euros, which belonged to the victim’s girlfriend.

The Prosecutor’s Office is also demanding that the suspect pay 9,460 euros compensation to the victim, who suffered multiple contusions and had to have surgery for a broken jaw.