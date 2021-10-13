An investigation has been launched after a man tried to kidnap a 5-year-old girl in Palma.

The child was walking down Calle Caballero d’Asphelt near Calle Aragón with her mother and brother at around 20:00 on Tuesday, when a man wearing a balaclava and riding an electric scooter grabbed the girl.

The mother and the 5-year-old both started screaming and when a van driver who witnessed the abduction blocked the kidnapper's getaway, he released the child and fled.

The girl’s mother and several other witnesses have given statements to the National Police and Officers are reviewing CCTV cameras in the area to try to identify and track down the suspect.