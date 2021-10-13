A chef is facing jail time for allegedly punching the skipper of a yacht, during an argument on June 15, 2019, while the boat was moored at Club de Mar.

During the fight the suspect allegedly grabbed the skipper by the neck and punched him hard in the face, causing polycontusions and neck pain. The victim needed dental treatment, painkillers, anti-inflammatory drugs, muscle relaxants and rehabilitative treatment after the incident.

The Public Prosecutor's Office is demanding that the defendant be jailed for 9 months and ordered to pay 6,634 euros for injuries and dental treatment.



The trial will begin on January 24, 2022 in Palma.