The attempted kidnap of a 5-year-old girl in the Son Fortesa neighbourhood of Palma has outraged residents who are calling for more security in the area.

“She was screaming help, help, and just remembering it makes my hair stand on end," recalls one local resident.

The five-year-old girl was walking along Calle Caballero d'Asphelt with her mother and brother when a man wearing a balaclava and dark clothes and riding an electric scooter grabbed the child. A quick thinking van driver cut off the kidnapper, who released the girl and fled.

Officers are sifting through CCTV footage from the area to try to identify him and find out where he went.