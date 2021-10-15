The latest report on poverty in the Balearic Islands warns that there are now some 266,000 impoverished people at risk of social exclusion, around 87,000 more than were identified in the report a year ago. Based on the European AROPE index (at risk of poverty or social exclusion), the Balearics is the region where the rate has increased the most.

At the presentation of the report, the technical director of the European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN) in the Balearics, Andreu Grimalt, said: "Most of this increase is due to the impoverishment of women. They have suffered the greatest impact in terms of poverty and the most vulnerable jobs."

Xavier Torrens, the president of EAPN-Balearics observed: "Poverty can be reversible if we want it to be. This is the crux of the matter. One in two people in the Balearics have difficulties making ends meet, paying household expenses or for unforeseen events. This is very serious. It is clear that what associations and institutions do is a lot but is not enough."