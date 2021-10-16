Patera in Formentera

Patera in Formentera.

16-10-2021David Rodríguez C.

A migrant boat with 14 people onboard was intercepted in Formentera on Saturday.

Guardia Civil Officers spotted the patera in Caló de Sant Agusti at around 04:15.

All of the people onboard are reportedly men from the Maghreb.

