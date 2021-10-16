From Tuesday to Saturday next week, the bay of Alcudia will be full of jet skis. The Jet Raid, World Raid Championship is coming to Mallorca for the first time, and over the course of the week the participants won’t be confining themselves to the bay. On Wednesday and Thursday, they will be going as far as Cala Pi in Llucmajor and Portocolom in Felanitx. But the bay will be the focus for this event and a further stage in a story that began in 1998.

According to the Jet Raid website, a Nassogne Patrick founded Jet Raid. Over the years, there have been events in Africa, e.g. Senegal, in South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Uruguay) and in Greece. The Hellenic Jet Sports Boating Association, started in 2008, would seem to have been important in the development of Jet Raid. Specifications for competition were drawn up with the cooperation of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

The most recent event was in Greece in early June - Akropolis Jet Raid 2021, taking in Athens and certain islands. And now it is the Mallorca Tour.