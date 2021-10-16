This morning, the National Police arrested a man of Cuban origin who fired several shots in the Son Banya shanty town, causing moments of great tension in the ghetto.

The events occurred when the individual went to buy some cocaine but objected to the poor quality of the drug. Shortly afterwards, he returned to the village wielding a pistol and fired several shots into the air.

An angry crowd surrounded him and the rapid intervention of the National Police prevented him from being lynched. The man was arrested and the officers recovered the firearm he had used.