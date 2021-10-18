Residents’ Associations in Palma claim it’s becoming more and more difficult to find a taxi in areas that are not touristy and are demanding that more licenses be issued.

“We have a problem in Palma because most taxis revolve around the airport and other tourist areas and the taxi ranks in many neighbourhoods are always empty,” says Federació d’Associacions de Veïns de Palma, Maribel Alcácer.

“There is a lack of licenses in proportion to demand and something must be done to make sure the needs of residents are met,” he adds. “A taxi is still public transport and controls must be put in place, because taxi drivers just go where it is most profitable and there must be a balance that responds to the needs of the citizens.”