She is one of the most luxurious yachts afloat. She has welcomed guests from Winston Churchill to Richard Burton. Now, she is playing a starring role in the new episode of the hit Netflix series, The Crown, which is being filmed on the island at the moment.

If you fancy chartering The Christina O. it could cost you anything up to 650,000 euros a week! (and that doesn´t include many extras!).

She once belonged to billionaire Greek shipowner Aristotle Onassis. At 99.13 metres long, she was the 45th largest yacht in the world as of 2018.

Christina O has a master suite, eighteen passenger staterooms, and numerous indoor and outdoor living areas, all connected by a spiral staircase. Compared to a typical 21st-century superyacht, her staterooms are small and Christina O lacks the indoor boat storage that is now standard; however, the number of living areas is large, and the amount of outdoor deck space is very generous. The aft main deck has an outdoor pool with a minotaur-themed mosaic floor that rises at the push of a button to become a dance floor.