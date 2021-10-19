Hi there

We have just returned to Scotland from another wonderful holiday in Majorca. As an avid reader, I thought your readers might like these photos. This first was taken in 2016 when the our daughters and their friend were 10 and 8 years old. The second photo they decided to recreate last week, now 15 and 13 years old and back for another day in Palma’s wonderful old town.



They wore similar coloured clothes, persuaded one of their fathers to buy them ice cream and another to walk in the same position behind them and found the same part of the street in Palma to allow me (mother) to get the same photo.

Susan Kirkwood