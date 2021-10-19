In parliament on Tuesday, Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez said that she was sure that the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors by schoolchildren will soon be lifted.

She told parliament that if the pandemic data continue to improve, the use of masks in outdoor spaces where the minimum safe distance cannot be kept will soon cease to be mandatory.

However, the minister noted that the current incidence of Covid in the unvaccinated school population is twice that of the general population. Although the effects of the virus are mild among minors, between 10% and 13% of infected children have persistent effects, according to a recent study.

Gómez was responding to Patricia Font of Més in Minorca, who pointed to "inconsistencies" in government policy, such as children being able to play without masks in parks but not in their schools.