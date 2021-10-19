The mayor of Palma, José Hila, announced on Tuesday that, as in the past six years, taxes will not be raised in 2022 or 2023. He added that there will be a 50% reduction in the building tax for work carried out on homes that aims "to improve quality and sustainability".

Speaking during the annual debate on policy in the city, Hila started by considering the difficulties caused by the pandemic. The mayor pointed to 24 million euros having been allocated to vulnerable families and 11.5 million to businesses and the self-employed.

Now, he noted, current hotel occupancy figures show that there has been reactivation in Palma. Employment figures are similar to those before the crisis and "we have had a good tourism season".

Among other things, Hila spoke about the 'Palma walks' mobility project. "Although this is generating disagreement, the city must move forward. There must be a transition towards a more environmentally sustainable society".

Initial approval of the PGOU general urban plan will mean a "transforming tool for the next 20 years". The "metamorphosis that we want to implement has been outlined".

The mayor recalled that during last year's speech he had announced that European funds would mean an investment in Palma of 350 million euros. Now, however, this figure will be exceeded. "European investment in Palma will be historic - the highest - and it will reach 800 million euros."