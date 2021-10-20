At least 5 alleged drug traffickers have been arrested during simultaneous busts in Mallorca.

Three homes were raided in Palma, Playa de Palma and Colònia de Sant Jordi in the early hours of Wednesday morning and Police say they large amounts of drugs were seized.

The suspects have allegedly been selling significant amounts of cocaine and crystal meth in tourist areas of Mallorca.

The operation is related to the arrest of two people in Playa de Palma, including a prominent member of the drug trafficking gang.

The investigation is ongoing and Police say there may be more arrests.