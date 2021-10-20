Since June 2020, Age in Spain has been funded by the UK Government to provide support with the residency process to UK nationals who qualify under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement and who live in Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, Galicia, La Rioja or Navarra. This support is part of the United Kingdom Nationals Support Fund (UKNSF) and, so far, Age in Spain has supported 2,410 residency applications while over 80,000 people have accessed the information resources available at www.ageinspain.org

There is still time for people who qualify for residency in Spain under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement to access Age in Spain´s free and confidential support. Until the end of 2021, the organisation will continue to take on new support cases for people wanting to preserve their residency rights. From 1 January 2022, Age in Spain will continue to support existing cases but will not be able to help new people as part of the UKNSF.

Helen Weir, Age in Spain´s Director, said:

“Now´s the time to come forward and access our free help. For the next two months we will still be able to guide people of any age through the process of applying for residency or exchanging the old green residency certificate for the new TIE. If you´re not sure if you meet the criteria to apply for residency then contact us to make sure you understand your situation. Also, if you know someone who hasn´t sorted their residency then tell them that Age in Spain is still here to help. Forget your British reserve and ask your neighbours if they´ve got their residency done.”

People can contact Age in Spain on info@ageinspain.org , +34 932 20 97 41 or through their website www.ageinspain.org. The website also gives details of the organisations providing support through the UKNSF in other parts of Spain.

While the support Age in Spain provides for residency will change at the end of the year, the organisation will continue to support the English speaking community in Spain with information and resources to help them make the most of their lives here. Age in Spain´s Casework Service will also continue to support those who find themselves in particularly difficult situations. Check out www.ageinspain.org for more info and to sign up for their newsletter.

For further information on residency and living in Spain visit www.gov.uk/livinginspain