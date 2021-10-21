Pimeco, one of the two organisations that represents small retailers in Mallorca, has launched an online sales app with which it hopes that island traders will be able to compete with the likes of Amazon and large stores, e.g. El Corte Inglés.

On Thursday, the Pimeco president, Toni Fuster, presented Pecolo. Developed in Mallorca, any business on the island can make use of it. Initially it will be rolled out in Palma before covering the whole of the island.

"With Pecolo, we are taking a very important step and offering small traders a simple, modern and flexible digital tool. From now on we can compete with any other digital platform like Amazon and with department stores like El Corte Inglés. People from all over Spain will be able to buy from small businesses in Mallorca. There are many traders who, right now, are not ready to sell online individually, and Pecolo is the best option we have found to enable this."

The app is available for Android and Apple devices. The price of standard shipping will be 3.60 euros and 3.90 if it is express (arrives in two hours). Outside the Balearics, shipments will be priced at 5.90 euros.

Gerard Fernández of Pecolo said that "we want to give small businesses the tools to be competitive, so that is why prices of shipments have been adjusted to the maximum". There is "a fully sustainable delivery fleet - bicycles and motorcycles with zero emissions".

The Balearics have the second highest number of sales through Amazon (in relative terms) in the country. One hundred businesses are currently on Pecolo, with 400 the goal by the end of the year.