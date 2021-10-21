The Balearic President, Francina Armengol, has thanked the Army for its collaboration over the last year at a farewell ceremony for the soldiers who helped out at the Covid-19 Coordination Centre.

“This complex and difficult work has been carried out in a coordinated manner with evident results,” she said.

“Up to 130 soldiers from land, air and sea platoons have facilitated the care of more than 76,000 positive cases and 250,000 close contacts,” added Health Minister, Patricia Gómez.

“Relations with the Ministry of Health were great,” stressed Colonel Quiroga. “Although the soldiers are not needed right now because the pandemic is decreasing, they are on alert and ready in case they are needed in the future.”