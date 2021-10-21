Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire, has been in Andratx as our exclusive photograph by Joan Llado, reveals.

The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. His empire promptly came under heavy scrutiny by regulators, that even led to the suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion blockbuster IPO.



Jack Ma is aboard the superyacht Zen which has been moving along Mallorca's northwestern coast for the past few days and was in Andratx on Tuesday.

A Spanish banking industry source told Reuters Ma had visited Mallorca in his company in 2019 and that the billionaire liked to "often spend time" in the Balearic Islands. He has a net worth of 42.2 billion dollars.