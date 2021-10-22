The Vice President of the Government and Minister of Energy Transition, Juan Pedro Yllanes, has presented a new energy efficiency decree to the Balearic Climate Council.

"To stop the indiscriminate increase in energy consumption, we want to establish an obligation for large consumers who require authorisation to expand their power to incorporate renewable energy and management plans," said Vice President Yllanes. "Those who consume more energy have to make more effort to improve efficiency, reduce their consumption and incorporate renewables."

Yllanes stressed that public administrations must set an example by making their buildings as energy efficient as possible.

The goal is to achieve the highest level of certification in all public buildings by 2030 and maximum efficiency in interior lighting by 2025.