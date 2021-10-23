Son Espases Hospital has announced that the General Hospital Covid Unit is closing because fewer coronavirus patients are being admitted.

Covid patients were referred to the General Hospital from Son Espases Hospital during the pandemic and most of them were elderly people from Nursing Homes.

The Covid Unit is being cleaned this weekend and 10 new beds will be available from Monday, then another 14 will be added later.

There has been a slight increase in coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands in recent days and Son Espases Hospital sources say the General Hospital Unit will be re-enabled if necessary.

The cumulative incidence rate in the Balearic Islands was 62.1 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days on Friday.